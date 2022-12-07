In Photos: The Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Climate change  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: The Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard

The Great Indian Bustards are often considered as indicators of the health of grasslands. Catch their glimpses here.
The Great Indian Bustard.

Last month, the Supreme Court floated the idea of ‘Project Great Indian Bustard’ – akin to 'Project Tiger' – a strategy that focusses on conservation of the critically endangered species.

A grassland species, the GIB are often considered as indicators of the health of grasslands, or the pulse of grassland ecosystems, which are unfortunately neglected and now being considered as wastelands.

Last month, the apex court bench heard petitions on the bird's demise due to electrocution from high-transmission power lines in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The bird already lies in the ‘critically endangered’ category of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

As per a census in 2018, there were less than 150 bustards in the wild, 122 of which resided in Jaisalmer.

Reports indicate that a total of seven bustards have died due to electrocution in 2022 alone.

The species has been identified for conservation efforts under the component ‘Species Recovery Programme’ of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS)-Development of Wildlife Habitat, the government indicated in a press release in March 2022.

