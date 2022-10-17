Stubble Burning Is Back: North India Concerned for the Upcoming Winter

Even as authorities claim that they are all set to deal with what is now an annual public health crisis, stubble burning in the northern states of India is back this year, raising concern among citizens, government authorities and policymakers.

For the last several years, the practice of stubble burning – where fire is set to straw stubble to clear fields before the next crop is planted – has been one of the prime reasons for air pollution over the national capital region (NCR) and other parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, before the onset of the winter season.

The Punjab Pollution Control Department’s latest data revealed that a total of 650 field fire incidents were reported between September 15 and October 6 this year, more than double the cases (320) recorded during the same period last year.