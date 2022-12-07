COP15 Biodiversity Conference: Everything You Need to Know

COP15 Biodiversity Conference set to begin on 7 December 2022, in Montreal, Canada.
Photo: The Quint
The United Nations COP15 World Conference on Nature begins on Wednesday, 7 December, in Montreal, Canada.
Coming on the heels of the recently held 27th Conference of Parties, environmental experts have begun publishing proposals on important agendas that they suggest should be taken into consideration during the conference.
What is COP15? It is a UN Biodiversity Conference that will bring together 196 countries that ratified the UN Convention on Biological Diversity which was originally signed in 1996.
What is the goal? The goal of this conference is to create a framework to aid countries in environmental conservation and the protection of biodiversity.
The post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) will address the loss of biodiversity and actions that need to be taken to reverse this problem.
Who is hosting? The conference will be hosted by China, despite the fact that the location of the summit is Canada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, the UN decided to relocate the venue for the Summit.
Why is COP15 important? According to a paper released by the Leibniz Research Network Biodiversity, the state of the world's biodiversity is a major cause for concern for climate and environmental experts and conservationists
This conference presents an opportunity for climate and environmental experts, conservationists, advocates and activists to let their concerns be heard regarding the alarming loss of biodiversity and alteration of ecosystems
It will bring together policymakers from around the world to discuss agendas regarding the protection of ecosystems and tackling extinction of animals, plants and other species due to man-made factors
Why should you be concerned? Biodiversity directly affects issues ranging from health and food security to the economy. It is also part of the larger issue that the world currently faces-- climate change
In the last decade, 55 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions have been directly absorbed by terrestrial ecosystems and oceans
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services published an estimate that approximately three quarters of the earth's surface and 66 percent of it's oceans have been severely altered due to man-made factors
What is India's Agenda? India is pushing for the focus of this year's conference to be 'living in harmony with nature
India intends to promote restoration and careful use of biodiversity in hopes to conserve nature while simultaneously benefitting people
India believes that the post-2020 GBF must tackle the current challenges related to biodiversity and promote CBD objectives in an integrated manner
(Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)