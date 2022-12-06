'Idea Came to Me When I Was 13': Director of Oscar-qualifying Film 'Moshari'

I think honestly, it's incredible. When we were making Moshari, we honestly had no idea it would go this far. In fact, so many people told us that it’s a horror fantasy film from Bangladesh, don't even bother sending this to film festivals.

People were really confused by what it was going to be or what potential it had. So, for me, to this day, I'm just thankful that people got to see it. I thought, honestly — 'Wow, is this even worth finishing? Do I just get rid of it?' There was a lot of anxiety in the process of making it.

So now to see it in an Oscar prediction list, to see it become the first Oscar qualifying film from Bangladesh. It's all honestly, so overwhelmingly amazing.