'Tired of Your Lies': Indigenous Peoples Spoke Out, But COP30 Failed to Listen

But the final outcome fell far short.

In the closing plenary of the UN summit, a ‘roadmap’ to end deforestation failed to make it to the final mutirão decision agreed at COP30. Instead, COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago orally announced a compromise, saying the 'roadmap' will sit outside the formal UN process. The same applied to the 'roadmap' to phase out fossil fuels, even though several countries had warned they would block the climate deal that failed to include it.

Even more troubling was the fact that an earlier draft of the mutirão decision had included optional language to establish a “high‑level ministerial round table” to help countries design national 'roadmaps' for both reversing deforestation and phasing out fossil fuels.

"Despite the Brazilian presidency’s efforts and support from at least 86 countries, negotiators were unable to agree on any direct mention of the transition away from fossil fuels in formal texts. Likewise, while more than 90 countries backed an implementation plan to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030, wider political will to secure this in Belém was lacking, even with the Amazon rainforest as the summit’s backdrop," WWF said in a statement.

Carolina Pasquali, executive director of Greenpeace Brazil, added,