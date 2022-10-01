49% Of Global Bird Population on Decline, Nearly 22% in Danger: Study

Nearly 49% of the world's bird population is declining and close to 22% of it is now considered to be in danger. This diminution of the avian population has been attributed to a number of human-centric reasons.

There has been a rapid decline in a number of different bird species across the globe. Only 38% of the global bird population remains stable, while 6% show a steady increase and the other 6% have shown unknown trends.

This data has been revealed in the recent State of the World's Birds report 2022 by BirdLife International, which is published every four years.