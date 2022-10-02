Opinion: Linking Climate Change To Extreme Events Distracts From Forecasting

Rainfall tends to occur like kernels of corn popping randomly in a popcorn kettle – especially in the tropics. Even the historical changes in the frequency of heatwaves can be captured well by the models – but only at large scales.

Heatwaves are typically defined based on local temperatures and their exceedances over certain local thresholds. The difficulty of course is that such local temperature changes are often related to many local factors and not only to greenhouse gas effects.

Land use change such as urbanization and deforestation, and pollution tend to determine whether a heatwave occurs at a given location. Irrigation for example is argued to affect temperatures and rainfall by some studies while others find that they have negligible effects. Models do not capture such local processes in any case.