The Environmental Paradox of Replacing Plastic with Paper

Long before paper was used for writing purposes, it found its use for wrapping and packaging bronze mirrors and poisonous medicines in China. It was also used to make teabags, paper cups, and napkins.

Paper soon started moving west. The earliest records consist of five letters written in Sogdian (an extinct Eastern Iranian language) dating back to the sixth century. Meanwhile, paper even started getting used as a banknote in China in the seventh century.

Paper was then discovered by Muslim merchants trading on the Silk Road in the eighth century. A paper mill was soon set up in Baghdad. The spread of Islamic culture further introduced paper to Damascus, Tripoli, Hama, Yemen, and Egypt. Paper first reached Europeans in the 13th century.

Even as paper had been essential to our civilisation, it carried its own environmental burdens.