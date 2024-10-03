Another Climate Change Sign? Fewer Migratory Birds Passing Through India

advertisement
Kutch, the vast desert land in Gujarat, is teaming with exotic species of birds from all over the world at this time of the year – from the more flamboyant flamingos and spoonbills to the more modest common cuckoo.
Many of these are just passing through.
According to primary data from 13-15 September of the Passage Migrant Count (PMC) 2024 survey, only 738 individual passage migratory birds of eight different species were observed in Kutch district over the two days. PMC is a citizen science initiative organised by Bird Count India in collaboration with the Bird Conservation Society Gujarat.
In 2023, observers had spotted 1,221 birds of the same eight species – European Roller, Red-backed and Red-tailed Shrike, Spotted Flycatcher, Rufous-tailed Scrub-Robin, Greater Whitethroat, Common Cuckoo and Blue-cheeked Bee-eater – during the same period.
What does this mean? Why does the pattern of migrant birds matter?
Speaking to The Quint, Mayuri Jain, one of the researchers who collected data for the PMC 2024 survey, explains that the passage migrant birds are generally in Kutch for 15-20 days between mid-August and mid-October before crossing the sea to Africa.
Before we get into why that is, and what it means, let's go over why this region is such a hotspot for migratory birds – winter, summer and passage migrants alike.
According to Jani, one reason for this could be the abundance of food for these birds in this region during this time of the year.
Another researcher associated with the Nature Conservation Foundation, Ashwin Vishwanathan, adds,
As many as 135 volunteers from 18 states participated in the data collection exercise. Each one of them was allotted teams in different zones spread across Kutch district.
While the final report is yet to be officially published, Jani tells the Quint that one of the reasons for the decline in passage migrant birds this year specifically could be the delayed monsoons. "The birds are very sensitive to weather patterns in all the regions that they travel through," she explains.
But she also adds that this is not necessarily a cause for concern yet.
Jani and her team have only been collecting this data annually since 2021. She says, "Only when we have data for a few more years can we compare it to the previous years to assess the quantitative change in numbers."
Apart from passage migratory birds, other birds that frequent the area like flamingos, McQueen’s bustard, and the common crane have also seen a decline in the past decade, according to the State of India's Birds report of 2023.
For instance, according to the report, the greater flamingo – one of the most common species of flamingo in the world – has been classified as a species of 'high conservation priority' in India.
The area in Gujarat where the greater flamingo is found.
Change in population of the Greater flamingo, a popular migratory bird found in Kutch, between 2000 and 2022.
Zooming out to the rest of the country though, the picture is less hopeful.
The State of India's Birds report details the trends for 942 Indian birds, including migratory birds, passing through India. Each species is also given a conservation priority.
"One of the important findings in the report was that migrants are declining more than resident birds," says Vishwanathan.
Vishwanathan goes on to say, "Migratory birds of prey like harriers have declined quite a bit. Shorebirds typically found on the edges of waterbodies and shorelines have also declined."
"The reason for decline in these birds can be different from those of passage migratory birds," he adds.
For one, these birds are threatened by increased pressures in their native habitats, particularly up north.
Moreover, these birds don't just pass through India, rather migrate to this region during nesting season to lay their eggs.
"There are so many wetlands and ponds and large waterbodies here that are ideal for some migratory birds for nesting and laying eggs. But these have been disrupted by urban development and erratic weather patterns," says Uday Vora, Retd Chief Conservator of Forests (IFS) and an avid birder who also worked on the PMC survey.
"These birds have some internal mechanism for their migration. It's kind of in their genetics because they've been using the same flyways for generations. So, if there's any disruption in between, they can become disoriented and lose their way," adds Jani.
So, what if some migratory birds lose their way or change their course? Why should it matter to you and me?
For one, these birds play a distinct role in agriculture.
It should also matter because these birds are "indicators of larger trouble in the ecosystem," say experts.
For instance, changes in pattern of winter and summer migratory birds can tell us a great deal about shifts in the weather patterns of a region. "If the monsoon is prolonged, then winter will be late. In such a situation, the winter migratory birds will come in later than usual," explains Jani.
Some of the reasons listed in the report for the decline of these birds are:
Land-use change
Urbanisation
Ecosystem degradation
Infrastructure development
Pet trade and hunting
Pollution
Climate change
Adding to this, Vishwanathan says,
Although the current pattern of migratory birds in India may be indicative of larger ecological trouble, there's more need for robust data to not only detect the trend, but also to create mitigation strategies.
