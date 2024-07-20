Climate Anxiety: If You Plan to Not Have Kids, You're Not Alone

advertisement
When she was 18, Anushree Joshi decided that she didn't want to have kids – multiple reasons led her to make this decision, some political and some more personal.
While people around her thought that she’ll grow out of this idea, it only solidified in the coming years. Now a 24-year-old sustainability researcher at a consulting firm, Joshi knows that climate change is one of the biggest factors that she doesn’t want to have a child, ever, even though she loves children.
In January this year, a research study titled A Multitemporal Snapshot of Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the Israel-Gaza Conflict, suggested that in the first two months of Israel’s war on Gaza, over 2.8 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide was emitted by Israel’s “aerial bombardment and ground invasion.”
In her case, Joshi's partner has been supportive and acknowledges that climate anxiety, for him too, acts as a solid deterrent to have children. But they are not alone.
While speaking to The Quint, there was one sentiment common between people who are opting to be childfree.
As Anantika Mehra, a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Mumbai, puts it, “Apna thikana nahi hai, kisi aur ko kaise sambhalenge? (We are not sure about our future plans; how will we handle someone else?)”
A major concern brought up was that the definition of 'normal' is changing quicker than ever – what is normal for us (like heatwaves) wasn’t normal for the generation before us and won’t be for the one that comes after too.
Krishna Kakani, a 26-year-old journalist from Indore, wonders if in 30 years, the climate would be “stable enough for children to have a safe future.”
Mehra couldn’t agree more. She tells The Quint that when it’s highly probable that a few years down the line, there would be wars for water and other major resources, she can’t conceive of a stable future for her own self, let alone having to take care of a child.
And when islands like Kiribati (a country in Oceania) have already been drowning, says Aakanksha M, a 25-year-old Hyderabad resident, “it seems like we’ve reached a point of no return.”
She tells The Quint, “Can you imagine the healthcare cost burden on the next generation? There’ll be diseases all around, newer viruses when the permafrost thaws.”
For Mehra, what triggered this anxiety was the COVID-19 pandemic, when she first realised “how unprepared we are to deal with any emergency situation.”
That was when she started reading about climate change, about encroachment of forests, about diseases, and pandemics.
While people around her dismissed this as her having read too many dystopian books, Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, explains that this is called “existential anxiety.”
Aakanksha has also been facing something on similar lines. News about floods, heat waves, and extreme weather events has boggled her down too deep into anxiety.
Dr Tilwe suggests that while this anxiety is valid because the threat of climate change is very real, it can help you to voice your concerns and have open conversations with people you rely on.
Taking a break from news and doom scrolling can also help alleviate the anxiety a little bit. But in case the increasing anxiety forces you go into survival mode, it’s best to reach out to a mental health professional.
Where this anxiety also stems from is the intergovernmental response to the climate crisis (or the lack thereof).
For one, Joshi says that the global response to climate change has not been as strict as it should have been. She sighs that had it been an economic crisis, leaders would have been on their feet stepping up, but “maybe this is not important enough for them, there’s a clear lack of interest to tackle this.”
Kakani tells The Quint,
There are a lot of worries these young people share for themselves and for the next generation:
Global bodies are saying we can’t let the world get warmer than 1.5 degrees Celsius, but even that world is uninhabitable and unimaginable – have they modelled any scenarios on how to deal with it?
The UN Emissions Gap Report 2023 found that the world is on track for 2.5-2.9 degrees Celsius warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100. Does that take our cumulative emissions into account?
If we magically achieve our net zero targets today, how will it stop the world from still getting warmer, considering we’ve locked in so much heat already?
Till when can we let corporations invest just enough that they go on freely polluting and emitting harmful substances?
