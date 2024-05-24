Explained: Is Climate Change Fueling More Turbulence in the Skies?

A little bit of turbulence is a common experience for air travellers. Severe incidents are rare – but when they occur, they can be deadly.

The recent Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore shows the danger. An encounter during extreme turbulence during normal flight left one person dead from a presumed heart attack and several others badly injured. The flight diverted to land in Bangkok so the severely injured passengers could receive hospital treatment.

Air turbulence can happen anywhere but is far more common on some routes than on others.