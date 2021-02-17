Edited Image of Greta Thunberg Shared Amid ‘Toolkit’ Controversy

After the Delhi Police launched its investigation into the ‘toolkit’ on the farmers’ protests – shared by international climate activist Greta Thunberg – several social media users began circulating an edited image showing Thunberg eating on a train as impoverished kids look through the window from the outside.

This comes as the Delhi Police arrested a Bengaluru-based climate activist, Disha Ravi, calling the protest ‘toolkit’ seditious, while the farmers continue with their agitatation at the Delhi borders.