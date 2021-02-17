Edited Image of Greta Thunberg Shared Amid ‘Toolkit’ Controversy

After the Delhi Police launched its investigation into the ‘toolkit’ on the farmers’ protests – shared by international climate activist Greta Thunberg – several social media users began circulating an edited image showing Thunberg eating on a train as impoverished kids look through the window from the outside.
This comes as the Delhi Police arrested a Bengaluru-based climate activist, Disha Ravi, calling the protest ‘toolkit’ seditious, while the farmers continue with their agitatation at the Delhi borders.
CLAIM
Prompted by ZeeNews editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary’s news segment on the toolkit shared by Thunberg, several users shared an image of the Swedish climate activist on 16 February, with the hashtag ‘AskGretaWhy.’
A user garnered over 1,100 likes at the time of writing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A reverse image search led us to the original image, which was tweeted by Thunberg on 22 January 2019, identifying the location as Denmark.
Further, through multiple reverse image searches, we also found the image which had been edited on to the original photo.
The image dates back to 23 August 2007 and was taken by Reuters’ photographer Stephanie Hancock for a report on how residents of the village of Korosigna in northern Central African Republic, were displaced to makeshift camps in the forest after the ‘bush war'.
Thunberg’s image has been circulating online since two years and has become a meme-template with users photoshopping different images outside the window. Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, had also been called out for tweeting the edited image in September 2019.
