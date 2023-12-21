‘SC’s Verdict Doesn’t Address Ladakh’s Issues’: Activist Demands GOI’s Mediation

On 10 December 2023, the Supreme Court of India upheld the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution in Jammu and Kashmir stating that it was a "temporary provision.”

Delivering the landmark judgment, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held that the exercise of presidential power to issue a constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution is valid.

On 5 August 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution which had guaranteed limited autonomy to the region. The state was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The top court directed the Election Commission of India to hold elections in the region by 30 September 2024. It also directed that the restoration of statehood should take place as soon as possible.