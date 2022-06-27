Black Carbon Aerosols Affecting Rainfall Over Northeast India: Scientists

Pollution in Delhi, part of the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP).
Photo: Tarkeshwar Rawat/Wikipeida Commons.
Black carbon, an air pollutant, is also a short-lived contributor to global warming. It is second only to carbon dioxide. It is formed by the incomplete burning of fossil fuels, biofuels and biomass and by natural sources.
A recent modeling study shows that increasing black carbon emissions leads to a decrease in low-intensity rainfall in the pre-monsoon season in northeast India while pushing up severe rain.
Long-term trends show that while pre-monsoon rainfall is declining, aerosol in this region is increasing. Fossil fuel and biomass burning are major sources of black carbon in the northeast. Some levels of black carbon from the Indo Gangetic Plains also make their way to northeast India.
What tastes better – his mother’s recipe for a chicken gravy dish cooked on a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder or on an open wood fire? “Of course, the slow-cooked chicken on an open wood fire,” Shahjahan is quick to put any doubts to rest.
Shahjahan, a farmer who doubles up as a computer technician in Tezpur on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Assam, a river basin state, observes that most households in his village have an LPG cylinder but burning wood (biomass) is the preferred cooking method.
Shahjahan and his neighbours’ experiences with the clean fuel transition – stacking up LPG against biomass (khori) use – are also reflected in the fifth National Family Health Survey data that shows that despite having LPG connections, many don’t use it for cooking.
The hike in LPG costs is another deterrent. “Three to four years ago we bought the LPG cylinder at Rs. 550, now the cost is around Rs. 1000. In contrast, the khori (discarded bamboo poles used to support crop growth) we use is easily available on our farms,” the 25-year-old adds, pointing to the shed to stockpile khori abutting fields of gourd and paddy. He says they have started cooking outdoors in recent years to eliminate the fumes that choke up their indoor environment and harm health.
Shahjahan describes the food taste difference between biomass-cooked food and LPG-based one. The higher cost of LPG has been one of the deterrents to its adaptation.
Biomass burning also spews tiny particles called black carbon. Black carbon aerosol is formed by the incomplete burning of fossil fuels, biofuels, biomass (caused by human actions) and by natural sources such as wildfires. The air pollutant is the dominant form of light-absorbing particulate matter in the atmosphere.
It warms the atmosphere because it absorbs light (solar energy). Although it remains in the atmosphere for just a few days or weeks, compared to a century or more for carbon dioxide, it is a major short-term contributor to global warming. The warming effects of black carbon aerosols are second only to carbon dioxide; it has a heat-trapping power a million times more than carbon dioxide and can travel long distances on air currents.
Shahjahan’s family’s kitchen is one of the survey spots for budding scientists at Tezpur University’s Department of Environmental Science who regularly troop in with an aethalometer — an instrument to collect and analyse black carbon, commonly known as soot.
They are trying to unpack more information about black carbon and aerosol sources. Shahjahan’s home is one of the several households the team surveyed for their aerosol research as the family transitioned from biomass to padding up their cooking fuel use with LPG. Referring to the transition from biogas to LPG, Shahajahan says:
Understanding the ground realities in the energy transition is key to teasing apart the role of aerosols (mainly black carbon) in tinkering with atmospheric processes including those that drive rain in northeast India, where extreme rainfall and floods in this year’s pre-monsoon months have upended life and livelihoods.
Tezpur University’s Raza Rafiqul Hoque and his team find that black carbon loading around Tezpur in the Brahmaputra river basin is “almost at par” with the levels in the rural Indo Gangetic Plains (IGP).
“When we were doing the measurements, we were puzzled to see a lot of coal signatures coming in the monsoon months because the brick kilns stop operating in these months; but it is the peak season for tea industries in northeast India and they rely on coal-burning for their energy needs,” he explained.
An aerial view of Tezpur. Researchers find that black carbon loading around Tezpur in the Brahmaputra river basin is “almost at par” with the levels in the rural Indo Gangetic Plains.
Sharad Gokhale at IIT-Guwahati’s Air and Noise Pollution Laboratory says that aerosols, including black carbon, most influence the western part of northeast India closest to IGP.
Gokhale’s lab’s recent modeling study showed that rising black carbon emissions lead to a decrease in low-intensity rainfall while pushing up severe rain in the pre-monsoon season in northeast India.
Co-author and research scholar Neeldip Barman explains that the presence of higher aerosol amounts suppresses rain formation, which in turn subdues lower-intensity rainfall.
The pre-monsoon rains have a special place in northeast India’s rainfall distribution spectrum.
These months also happen to be the season when aerosol loading is highest in northeast India.
There are regional and seasonal differences in aerosol loading, and in northeast India, the aerosol loading is relatively highest in the pre-monsoon season. Long-term trends show that while pre-monsoon rainfall is declining, aerosol in this region is increasing. “So this part of India presents a fascinating case study to understand the rainfall-aerosol interactions,” added Kuttippurath.
Kuttippurath says agricultural biomass burning, especially in shifting cultivation practices in hilly regions in northeast India in the pre-monsoon months of February, March and April, also accounts for high black carbon levels.
The IGP fire counts coincide with the region’s two harvesting seasons (April-June and October-November) and associated winter stubble burning.
Bamboo poles that support crop growth make up the cooking fuel.
Neeldip Barman says that their research shows the overall proportion of black carbon dumped onto the Brahmaputra basin/northeast India from IGP is higher than that generated in the basin itself. Zooming in on Assam, Rajarshi Sharma at the lab in IIT Guwahati is parsing through sectors that spout black carbon to create a black carbon emissions inventory for the state during 2018-2019, to get a clearer picture.
The key sectors are transport, industry, residential fuel (including biomass and kerosene), open burning and diesel consumption in the non-transport sectors.
As expected, vehicles are the primary sources of black carbon in urban areas (such as Kamrup Metropolitan district). But residential fuel consumption (in the form of biomass burning and kerosene lamps for lighting) turned out to be the primary source of black carbon in suburban and rural areas, reflecting the rural population’s energy needs and diverse ecology.
Pallav Purohit who works on energy policy and pollution management research at International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), Austria, says enacting new policies later on and incorporating them through regional cooperation among states and neighbouring countries (i.e., Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan) can achieve enhanced benefits.
“There are strong interactions between strategies designed to improve air quality and those addressing climate change. Many sources of carbon dioxide (CO2) also produce health-harming air pollutants (i.e., coal use in thermal power plants). This means that climate action to limit emissions from these sources also reduces air pollution and its health and economic impacts, even though carbon dioxide itself is not harmful to human health (except at very high concentrations),” added Purohit.
Researchers at IIT Guwahati working out black carbon aerosol impacts on pre-monsoon in northeast India.
Despite the obvious overlaps in climate mitigation and air quality improvement efforts, Gufran Beigh, founding project director of India’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), says that there is a dearth of synergy between climate scientists and air quality research community in the country.
“Addressing black carbon issues presents us with a unique opportunity to kill two birds with one stone,” Beigh told Mongabay-India.
Meanwhile, the Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS), the government body coordinating the implementation of the Assam State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) and other climate change-related activities, has drafted the revised SAPCC (2021-2030) with a focus on adaptation and climate change mitigation. To curb harmful emissions, on the anvil are the introduction of electric vehicles in urban transport and cleaner brick production technologies, the ACCMS told Mongabay-India.
Tezpur University’s Hoque maintains that policies that target climate mitigation and cleaner air must factor in local realities, practices and the gender dimension.
“In recent years, the younger generation of women in our household, with more education and awareness of health implications of indoor biomass burning, have taken to newer applications, so they prefer LPG over wood-burning stoves. They also are not keen to do the labour to collect biomass for firing up the cookstove – using LPG saves them time to take up other pursuits,” explained Shahjahan.
