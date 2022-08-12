Developed Countries Fall Behind on Climate Financing Commitments Again

Developed countries of the world have failed to pay their promised share of climate finance to developing countries yet again, falling short of 17 billion USD. In 2009, richer countries had agreed to provide 100 billion USD annually to developing countries by the year 2020.

Climate finance is the money promised by developed countries to developing countries to support the latter's climate action. Since developed countries have done their share of polluting the world, they have promised time and again to financially assist developing countries to meet their climate goals, say experts.