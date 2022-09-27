US Students Will Pilot Air Pollution Research In India

Students from the United States will install more than six solar powered weather stations in three states of India in the upcoming months.

With 5,000 participants joining various climate change workshops across the country, these sessions will be held under the India Initiative of CUNY CREST Institute.

Moreover, 33 students from the Bronx Community College (BCC) and City University of New York (CUNY) will conduct air pollution research in Mumbai and New Delhi starting from January 2023.

A public diplomacy grant from the US State Department in addition to the $300,000 National Science Foundation grant with Dr. Brian Vant-Hull of CUNY Remote Sensing Earth System (CREST) Institute made this research possible.