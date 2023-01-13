National Green Hydrogen Mission: What Is Green Hydrogen & Why Does It Matter?

What is green hydrogen? It is hydrogen produced either by renewable energy or low-carbon power via the electrolysis of water.

Green hydrogen makes up less than 0.01 percent of the total global hydrogen production.

It is to be used to decarbonise sectors that are difficult to electrify –such as steel – and aid in mitigating climate change.

It is considered the cleanest fuel due to the lack of carbon trail left during production.

Hydrogen codes: Hydrogen is categorised by colours which signify the method of production.