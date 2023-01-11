Delhi Witnessed Third Worst Cold Wave in 23 Years: IMD

Delhi has been undergoing one of the most severe cold waves recorded in the last 23 years. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the capital's third worst cold spell in over two decades.

Record-breaking chill gripped the national capital between 3-9 January.

"During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years," news agency ANI quoted IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, as saying.