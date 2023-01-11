Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Climate change  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi Witnessed Third Worst Cold Wave in 23 Years: IMD

Delhi Witnessed Third Worst Cold Wave in 23 Years: IMD

The IMD has also forewarned of another cold spell, beginning from 14 January.
The Quint
Climate Change
Published:

India is facing a cold wave across parts of Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Image for representational purposes.

|

(Photo: File Photo)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>India is facing a cold wave across parts of Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Image for representational purposes.</p></div>

Delhi has been undergoing one of the most severe cold waves recorded in the last 23 years. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the capital's third worst cold spell in over two decades.

Record-breaking chill gripped the national capital between 3-9 January.

"During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years," news agency ANI quoted IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, as saying.

Further, the central agency has warned of another cold spell to begin from 14 January.

The national capital region was enveloped in 50 long hours of dense fog in January - the maximum since 2019.

As per the scientist, there may be rain, drizzle and snowfall across the country on 12 January, with drizzling in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and Northern Rajasthan.

He added, "For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on 12 January. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between 11-14 January."

Also ReadAs Cold Waves Continue In India, How Does Extreme Cold Weather Affect Your Body?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT