Sinking Town: Are Efforts To Relocate Joshimath Residents Too Little, Too Late?

All the families whose houses have been found to be uninhabitable due to cracks in the structures have been relocated to hotels and homestays temporarily.

They are being provided dry ration kits and cooked packaged food while the situation is being assessed by appointed sectoral offices, according to the Chamoli District Magistrate.

Additionally, families whose houses have been deemed unfit to live in due to large cracks in the building will be allocated Rs 4,000 each on a monthly basis for the next six months.