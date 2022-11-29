India and China Are Doing Better in Climate Than They Admit

Last year, this time around, India committed to achieving net zero by 2070. In the past 12 months since COP26, the world has turned turtle.

Just when countries were beginning to pick things up post pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war has caused the world to shift. Food and energy systems fault lines have been completely exposed. Supply chains have been completely disrupted.

A post-Covid surge in demand caused a spike in energy demands that outpaced solar deployment.