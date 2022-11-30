Even Weak Tropical Cyclones Have Grown More Intense Worldwide

Hurricane Nicole was a Category 1 storm, but it caused extensive damage to Florida in 2022.
Tropical cyclones have been growing stronger worldwide over the past 30 years, and not just the big ones that you hear about. finds that weak tropical cyclones have gotten at least in ocean basins where they occur around the world.
That means storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are growing more dangerous .
Warmer oceans provide more energy for storms to intensify, and theory and climate models point to , but intensity isn’t easy to document.
We found a way to measure intensity by using the ocean currents beneath the storms – with the help of thousands of floating beachball-sized labs called drifters that beam back measurements from around the world.
Tropical cyclones are large storms with rotating winds and clouds that form over warm ocean water. They are known as tropical storms or hurricanes in the Atlantic and typhoons in the Northwest Pacific.
Intensity is often based on maximum sustained surface wind speed at about 33 feet (10 meters) above the surface over a period of one, two or 10 minutes, depending on the meteorological agency doing the measuring. During a hurricane, that region of the storm is nearly impossible to reach.
For some storms, NOAA meteorologists will fly specialized aircraft into the cyclone and to gather detailed intensity data as the devices fall. But there are many more storms that don’t get measured that way, particularly in more remote basins.
Over 1,100 drifters are currently operating around the world. The U.S. (blue dots) operates over 430 of them. France (orange) has about 200. Each typically lasts about a year.
, published in the journal Nature in November 2022, describes to infer tropical cyclone intensity from ocean currents, which are already being measured by an army of drifters.
A with sensors and batteries inside and an attached “drogue” that looks like a windsock trailing under the water beneath it to help stabilize it. The drifter moves with the currents and regularly transmits data to a satellite, including water temperature and location. The location data can be used to measure the speed of currents.
Examples of NOAA’s drifters and the drogue that helps stabilize them.
Since NOAA launched its in 1979, more than 25,000 drifters have been deployed in global oceans. Those devices have provided about 36 million records over time.
That isn’t enough data to analyze strong cyclones globally, but we can find trends in the intensity of the weak tropical cyclones.
Here’s how: Winds transfer momentum into the surface ocean water through frictional force, driving water currents. The relationship between wind speed and ocean current, , provides a theoretical foundation for our method of deriving wind speeds from the drifter-measured ocean currents.
Our derived wind speeds are consistent with wind speeds directly measured by nearby buoy arrays, justifying the new method to estimate tropical cyclone intensity from drifter measurements.
In , we found that the ocean currents induced by weak tropical cyclones became stronger globally during the 1991-2020 period.
In the Northwest Pacific, an area including China, Korea and Japan, a relatively large amount of available drifter data also shows a consistent upward trend in the intensity of strong tropical cyclones.
We also found evidence of increasing intensity in the changes in water temperatures measured by satellites. When a tropical cyclone travels through the ocean, it and churns the water layers below, leaving a footprint of .
It’s important to remember that even weak tropical cyclones can have devastating impacts. , called Agaton in the Philippines, triggered landslides and was blamed for in April 2022. Early estimates suggest Hurricane Nicole caused in damage alone when it hit Florida as a Category 1 storm in November 2022.
It isn’t clear how rising global temperatures will effect the number of tropical cyclones that form, but our findings suggest that coastal communities need to be better prepared for increased intensity in those that do form and a concurrent in the future.
(Wei Mei is an Assistant Professor of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Shang-Ping Xie is Roger Revelle Professor of Climate Science at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)