Why the Voices from Ladakh Matter: A Cry for Recognition and Survival

Their voices, however, have too often been drowned out by political noise and media neglect.

Those questioning Ladakh’s recent demand for statehood overlook a vital constitutional truth: the Sixth Schedule — meant to protect the cultural and land rights of tribal communities — can only be granted to a state, not a Union Territory. The people of Ladakh are not asking for privilege; they are asking for participation.

The recent arrest of environmental activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) marks a dangerous turning point—thrusting Ladakh’s struggle back into focus. But the question remains, will this be another fleeting moment of attention, or the start of lasting change?