Joshimath: What's The Future of Those Living in Broken Houses in a Sinking City?

The residents of Joshimath, a town in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, awoke on 3 January to cracks in their homes and roads, and the harsh reality that their city was sinking.

However, these cracks are not a new phenomenon, over the years citizens have noticed cracks in their buildings, roadways and agricultural fields.

The people have been living in broken homes long before this incident brought attention to the problem.