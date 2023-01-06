Joshimath: Survey Confirms Worst Fears, Sinking Caused by Underground Vacuum

Cracks in buildings in Joshimath.
(Photo: Twitter/The Quint)
On the morning of 3 January, miniscule cracks in roadways had increased in size, and approximately 561 buildings had cracks in their walls and floors, and the ground could be seen breaking apart in agricultural fields in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.
CM Pushkar Dhami assured the people that their safety is his utmost priority and he will be holding a meeting with high-level officers and visiting Joshimath on Saturday.
Residents have already been evacuated from the town and a team of disaster management experts was sent to conduct a survey of the area, including the Disaster Management Secretary, Ranjit Sinha. The team will also visit all affected areas and meet the people whose properties have been damaged.
A team of experts was sent to Joshimath to conduct a survey to inspect the affected areas. This team also included disaster management secretary, Ranjit Sinha and Garhwal Division Commissioner, Sushil Kumar.
The survey concluded that the situation in Joshimath was dangerous due to new water leaks in the ground and the fact that many of the buildings had tilted.
This order was given by the Chamoli district administration on 5 January. This was done in compliance with sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act.
After seeing cracked roads and houses, residents from Joshimath headed towards Dehradun, the state capital, to demand action from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Torchlight processions were also carried out by panic-struck citizens.
In the wake of these protests, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the people that the safety of the residents was their utmost priority.
He told the media that he will be meeting with all high-level officials in Dehradun to address the issue of landslides in Joshimath on 6 January, 2023.