Joshimath: Survey Confirms Worst Fears, Sinking Caused by Underground Vacuum

On the morning of 3 January, miniscule cracks in roadways had increased in size, and approximately 561 buildings had cracks in their walls and floors, and the ground could be seen breaking apart in agricultural fields in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

CM Pushkar Dhami assured the people that their safety is his utmost priority and he will be holding a meeting with high-level officers and visiting Joshimath on Saturday.

Residents have already been evacuated from the town and a team of disaster management experts was sent to conduct a survey of the area, including the Disaster Management Secretary, Ranjit Sinha. The team will also visit all affected areas and meet the people whose properties have been damaged.