In Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kamal Haasan's Birthdays Show India Is Getting Hotter

A Chennai-based NGO is trying to get people to pay attention to climate change, with a little help from some actors!
Smitha TK
Updated:

A Chennai-based NGO, Poovulagin Nanbargal, has initiated a campaign to highlight how the earth has become warmer over the years.

(Image: Chetan Bhakuni/ The Quint)

The shorter but colder winters, sweltering summers, the disappearing birds, the vanishing waterbodies, and marshland and the smoke in the air.

Climate change is now visible to the naked eye – and a Chennai-based NGO is trying to get people to pay attention to the issue, with a little help from some actors! NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal's campaign is mapping the number of days when the temperature crossed 30 degrees Celsius in 2022 versus the number of days in the year of the birth of the respective celebrity.

No points for guessing that the number of days has steadily increased!

So, since 1995 – the year Alia Bhatt was born – the number of days when the temperature crossed 30° Celsius in Mumbai has risen by 29 days.

"Cinema can draw attention. We want the next generation to give this issue the immediate attention that it deserves. Only then will there be a world tomorrow to live in," said Prabhakaran, an environmentalist with the NGO.

Since 1988 – the year Virat Kohli was born – the number of days when the temperature crossed 30° Celsius in New Delhi has risen by 23 days. Prabhakaran noted that while the temperature rise might not be apparent to all, the data showing the rise in the number of days must serve as a grave warning.

Since 1974, the year of actor Vijay's birth, the number of days when the temperature crossed 30° Celsius in Chennai has risen by 39 days.

It's not surprising that the number of days has steadily increased over the years!

Published: 05 Jan 2023,07:18 PM IST

