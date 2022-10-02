Kodagu Coffee Growers in Distress: Blame Climate Change, Covid & Global Prices

Four years ago, in August 2018, Karnataka, and particularly the district of Kodagu, witnessed massive floods and landslides due to excessive rainfall. Ever since, coffee growers in Kodagu have been in distress.

Plantation owners are suffering major crop damage, labourers haven’t got the required hike in their daily wages and exporters are facing a slump due to fluctuating prices in the international market.

This International Coffee Day, The Quint looks at the extent of damage faced by coffee plantations in Kodagu and other reasons for the losses to farmers.