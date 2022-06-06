India Ranks Lowest Among 180 Countries in Global Environment Performance Index

India has scored the lowest among 180 countries in the 2022 Environmental Performance Index (EPI) that evaluated the environmental performance of these countries.

India's rank is 180 with a total score of 18.9, and in the last decade the performance has gone down by 0.6 scores. Our neighbouring nations have done better in this regard. Pakistan is ranked at 176 with a score of 24.6 and Bangladesh is at 177 with a score of 23.2.

Nepal is ranked at 162 and Srilanka at 132, while Bhutan is at 85 and Afghanistan at 81.