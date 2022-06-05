Why Is Mumbai Sinking? How Climate Change Is Crippling India’s Financial Capital

It’s the month of June and the western Indian city of Mumbai is gearing up for another erratic monsoon . Rains in Mumbai can be particularly tricky — it’s tough to predict when the ‘chai and pakoda’ weather will turn into a flood that will end up paralysing India’s business capital.

In a latest warning, the United Nations in its annual report on climate change has ranked Mumbai second among 20 largest coastal cities of the world which will incur major financial losses due to coastal flooding and sea-level rise. On rank one is the Chinese city of Guangzhou.