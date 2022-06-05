Why Is Mumbai Sinking? How Climate Change Is Crippling India’s Financial Capital

Mumbai — India’s financial capital, city of million dreams, the maximum city, and the city of mouth-watering vada pavs — is fast becoming India’s sinking city.
Mumbai — India’s financial capital, city of million dreams, the maximum city, and the city of mouth-watering vada pavs — is fast becoming India’s sinking city. Reports by several national and researching on climate change have indicated that most of Mumbai will be underwater by the turn of this century because of rising sea-levels, and a host of local environmental and policy issues.
It’s the month of June and the western Indian city of Mumbai is gearing up for another . Rains in Mumbai can be particularly tricky — it’s tough to predict when the ‘chai and pakoda’ weather will turn into a flood that will end up paralysing India’s business capital.
In a latest warning, the United Nations in its annual report on climate change has ranked Mumbai second among 20 largest coastal cities of the world which will incur major financial losses due to coastal flooding and sea-level rise. On rank one is the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
The roots of Mumbai’s climate problems can be traced back to its history as a colonial port city. Mumbai, as we know it today, was once an archipelago of seven sleepy islands — Bombay, Parel, Mazgaon, Worli, Colaba, Mahim, and Old Woman’s Island also known as Little Colaba.
Embankments were built, hills were flattened, and the rubble dumped into marsh. It took over 200 years for Mumbai to become a continuous peninsula. These reclamations, however, happened at the cost of the city’s coastal ecosystems — the mangroves, mudflats, coral reefs, creeks, and estuaries.
Over the years, as Mumbai transformed into a , it also became the centre of India’s climate crisis.
