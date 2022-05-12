Six Months After the Climate Summit, Where to Find Progress on Climate Change

(Photo: The Quint)
Six months ago, negotiators at the United Nations’ celebrated a series of new commitments to lower global greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to the impacts of climate change. Analysts concluded that the new promises, including phasing out coal, would , though still fall short of the Paris climate agreement.
Today, the world looks ever more complex. Russia is waging a war on European soil, with global . Some leaders who a few months ago were vowing to phase out fossil fuels are to ramp up production.
In the US, the Biden administration has struggled to get its promised actions through Congress. Last-ditch efforts have been underway to salvage some kind of climate and energy bill from the abandoned . Without it, US commitments to reduce emissions by over 50 percent by 2030 look fanciful, and the rest of the world knows it – adding another blow to US credibility overseas.
As , I’ve been involved in international climate negotiations for several years. At the halfway point of this year’s climate negotiations, with the in November 2022, here are three areas to watch for progress and cooperation in a world full of danger and division.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added to a triple whammy of in a global economy still struggling to emerge from the pandemic.
But Russia’s aggression and others to move away from . The G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – pledged on 8 May 2022, to and accelerate their shifts to clean energy.
In the short term, Europe’s pivot means much more energy efficiency – the International Energy Agency estimates that the European Union can save 15 percent - 20 percent of energy demand with . It also means from elsewhere.
In the medium term, the answer lies in .
As the West races to renewables, it will also need to for necessary for batteries and renewable energy technology, including replacing an overdependence on China with .
Finance leaders and other private sector coalitions made headline-grabbing commitments at the Glasgow climate conference in November 2021. They promised to emissions by 2050, and some firms and financiers were specific about , and supporting ending deforestation.
Their promises faced from many climate advocacy groups. Some efforts are now underway to hold companies, as well as countries, to their commitments.
For many companies, especially those with large emissions footprints, part of their commitment to get to net-zero includes buying carbon offsets – often investments in nature – to balance the ledger. This summer, two efforts to put guardrails around voluntary carbon markets are expected to issue their first sets of guidance and for to fulfill their net-zero claims. The goal is to ensure carbon markets reduce emissions and provide a steady stream of revenue for parts of the world that need finance for their green growth.
Climate change is now an increasingly important factor in elections.
French President Emmanuel Macron, trying to woo supporters of a candidate to his left and energize young voters, , vowing to be “the first major nation to abandon gas, oil and coal.”
With Chile’s swing to the left, the country’s redrafted constitution will incorporate .
Elections are fought and won on pocketbook issues, and energy prices are high and inflation is taking hold. But voters around the world are also of climate change firsthand and are .
Countries will be facing a different set of economic and security challenges when the next round of in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, compared to the challenges they faced in Glasgow. They will be expected to show progress on their commitments while struggling for bandwidth, dealing with the climate emergency as an integral part of security, economic recovery and global health.
There is no time to push climate action out into the future. Every decimal point of warming avoided is an opportunity for better health, more prosperity and better security.
(Rachel Kyte is Dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
