Delhi Police Detained 12 Members During Nupur Sharma Support March: Hindu Sena

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Nupur Sharma)
Right-wing group Hindu Sena, on Saturday, 11 June, claimed that Delhi Police detained 12 of its volunteers during a march organised in support of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
The group, in a press release, said that the organisation's national president, Vishnu Gupta, was not allowed to attend the march. Gulf countries must stop interfering in India's internal matters, it added.
Remarks against Prophet Muhammed by Sharma and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders sparked violent protests in several states across India on Friday, 10 June.
While the protests were largely peaceful in Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, and Gujarat, clashes between the police and protesters were reported from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP on Sunday, 5 June, had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership.
