India Has Already Experienced 5 Times More Heatwave Days Than Last Year: Govt

Data revealed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Wednesday, 27 July, in the Lok Sabha showed that India recorded 203 heatwave days in 2022, the highest figure reported in the last few years. The figure is calculated by totalling the average number of heatwave days in states during the summer.
The maximum number was reported in Uttarakhand (28), followed by Rajasthan (26), Punjab and Haryana (24 each), Jharkhand (18), and Delhi (17).
The data further revealed that three states, namely Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka, did not report a single heatwave day all year. Notably, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have not reported a heatwave day since 2011.
The IMD further states that in coastal areas, heatwaves occur when the maximum temperature departure is 4.5 degrees Celsius or more from normal.
Minister of Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh, in the Lok Sabha, said:
In a written response to a Parliament question by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, the minister said, “The average maximum temperature of April 2022 was the highest for Central India (38. 04 degree C) and for Northwest India (36. 32 degree C) and third highest for All India (35. 3 degree C) during the period of 1901 to 2022.”
“Abnormal temperature events can impose severe physiological stress on the human body as the body operates best within a fairly normal temperature range. There is a marked relationship between human mortality and thermal stress,” Singh said, on the impact of increased temperatures.
