India at COP26: A Climate Conundrum That Everyone Should Care About

Beginning on 31 October and lasting for two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, almost every nation will attend a climate conference called the COP26.

COP, whose first meeting was held in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, stands for ‘Conference of the Parties’ and it will be the 26th one, open to all those that are party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Representatives and officials of all the countries attending shall negotiate with each other on how to tackle climate change and its catastrophic effects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending the conference amidst international calls for India to raise its climate commitments.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said he would seek to address issues like "the equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilisation of finance and technology transfer, and sustainable lifestyle for green and inclusive growth."