Report Detailing Impact of Climate Change on G20 Warns of Devastation for India

A report titled G20 Climate Impacts Atlas, drafted by a team of more than 40 scientists at the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change warned of the catastrophic impacts of climate change on G20 nations if steps weren't taken to reduce emissions and tackle climate change.

The report, funded by the European Climate Foundation, comes two days before the commencement of the G20 Summit in Rome (30-31 October).

For every G20 nation, the scientists analysed how a world that is heating up fast will impact food and water availability along with human health and livelihoods of people.