What to Expect From COP26 Summit? Here’s How Global Climate Negotiations Work
COP26 objectives include phasing out coal use and generating solutions to preserve, restore or regenerate forests.
Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It’s a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it’s how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own.
I worked for the United Nations for several years as a law and policy adviser and have been involved in international negotiations. Here’s what’s happening behind closed doors and why people are concerned that COP26 might not meet its goals.
1. What is COP26?
In 1992, countries agreed to an international treaty called (UNFCCC), which set ground rules and expectations for global cooperation on combating climate change. It was the first time a majority of nations formally recognised the , which cause global warming that drives climate change.
That treaty has since been updated, including in 2015 when nations signed the . That agreement set the goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F), and preferably to 1.5 C (2.7 F), .
COP26 stands for the 26th Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC. The “” are the 196 countries that ratified the treaty plus the European Union. is hosting COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October through 12 November 2021, after a one-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Risks of climate change have been known for decades. Countries have been slow to act on climate change despite commitments from their leaders and increasingly strong warnings from scientists.
In the meantime, average global temperature has risen about 1 degree Celsius (1.8 F) over the 20th century average.Expand
2. Why are World Leaders so Focused on Climate Change?
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report, released in August 2021, warns in its strongest terms yet that warmed the planet, and that climate change is now widespread, rapid, and intensifying.
The IPCC’s scientists explain how extreme , severe , loss and , and the . UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the report a
Enough greenhouse gas emissions are already in the atmosphere, and they stay there long enough, that of countries quickly reducing their emissions, the world will experience rising temperatures through at least mid-century.
However, there remains a narrow window of opportunity. If countries can cut global emissions to “” by 2050, that could bring warming back to under 1.5 C in the second half of the 21st century. How to get closer to that course is what leaders and negotiators are discussing.Expand
3. What Happens at COP26?
During the first days of the conference, around 120 heads of state, like US President Joe Biden, and their representatives will gather to demonstrate their political commitment to slowing climate change.
Once the heads of state depart, country delegations, often led by ministers of environment, engage in days of negotiations, events and exchanges . These interactions are based on months of prior discussions, policy papers, and proposals prepared by groups of states, UN staff and other experts.
Nongovernmental organisations and business leaders also attend the conference, and with sessions focused on topics such as the impact of climate change on small island states, forests or agriculture, as well as exhibitions and other events.
The meeting ends with an outcome text that all countries agree to. Guterres with the COP25 outcome, and there are heading into COP26.Expand
4. What is COP26 Expected to Accomplish?
Countries are required under the Paris Agreement to update their national climate action plans every five years, including at COP26. This year, they’re expected to have ambitious targets through 2030. These are known as .
The Paris Agreement requires countries to report their NDCs, but it allows them leeway in determining how they reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The initial was far too weak to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
One key goal of COP26 is to ratchet up these targets to reach by the middle of the century.
Another aim of COP26 is to help poorer countries transition to clean energy and adapt to climate change. This is an important issue of justice for many developing countries from climate change but have contributed least to it.
Wealthy countries promised in 2009 to contribute by 2020 to help developing nations, . The , UK and , among the largest historic greenhouse emitters, are increasing their financial commitments, and banks, businesses, insurers and private investors are being asked to do more.
include phasing out coal use and generating solutions that preserve, restore or regenerate natural carbon sinks, such as forests.
Another challenge that has derailed past COPs is agreeing on outlined in the Paris Agreement.Expand
5. Are Countries on Track to Meet the International Climate Goals?
in September 2021 that countries’ revised targets were too weak and would leave the world on pace to (4.9 F) by the end of the century. However, governments are also facing another challenge this fall that could affect how they respond: have left Europe and China with price spikes for natural gas, coal and oil.
– the world’s largest emitter – has . Major fossil fuel producers such as , and seem unwilling to strengthen their commitments. – a critical player as the second-largest consumer, producer and importer of coal globally – has also not yet committed.
Other developing nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, and Mexico are important. So is watch, has increased deforestation of the Amazon — the world’s largest rainforest, crucial for biodiversity and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.Expand
6. What Happens if COP26 Doesn’t Meet its Goals?
Many insiders believe that of having strong enough commitments from countries to cut global greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030. That means the world won’t be on a smooth course for reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and the goal of keeping warming under 1.5 C.
But organisers maintain that keeping warming under 1.5 C is still possible. Former Secretary of State the US negotiations, that enough countries will create momentum for others to strengthen their reduction targets by 2025.
The cost of failure is astronomical. Studies have shown that can mean the submersion of small island states, the , extreme heat waves, flooding and wildfires, and pervasive crop failure.
That translates into many premature deaths, more mass migration, major economic losses, large swaths of unlivable land and violent conflict over resources and food — what the UN secretary-general has called
(Shelley Inglis is the Executive Director of Human Rights Center at University of Dayton. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(This article was first published in The Conversation and has been republished here with permission.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
