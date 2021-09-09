Goa: After Protests, HC Stays Construction of Paver Road in Mollem National Park

The construction of the paver was granted approval by the Chief Wildlife Warden under powers granted by Section 33 of the Wildlife Act, which enables the Warden to construct roads in the protected areas in the interest of the sanctuary and the wildlife.

The court, however, observed that "project at least prima facie involves the upgradation of the existing kuchha road to an almost pucca road, where, pavers will be placed on a bedrock of cement and concrete".

It also involves the conversion of a seasonal road to an all weather road, not to mention the various facilities proposed for tourists like parking facilities and toilets. All of this, the court said, "cannot be undertaken without the approval of the Wildlife Board".