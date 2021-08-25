Why Has a Paver Road Through Mollem National Park Angered Goans?

The Mollem National Park in Goa, in the Western Ghats — one of the eight hottest biodiversity spots in the world — is back in headlines as citizens and climate activists have raised concerns over the construction of a 26km-long paver road from Mollem to Dudhsagar.

Approximately 10km-long stretch of this road passes entirely through the Mollem National Park and is protected under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1975, which states that any construction activity within a protected forest area requires a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from state wildlife advisory board or the standing committee of the national board of wildlife.