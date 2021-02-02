‘It’s Not About a Forest, It’s Their Way of Life Which Is at Risk’

During the COVID lockdown, three humongous infrastructure projects were passed in Goa — a 400 kv transmission line, a highway and a railway project.

Locals allege that if these were to be realised, they can irrevocably change the face and future of Goa. They say that over 51 million tonne of coal will be transported from Mormugao Port through protected areas like Mollem National Park and rural villages to industries in Karnataka. This can destroy the tourism industry as it exists, seizing people’s livelihoods and a chance at better lives, while also disrupting the biological diversity of Goa.