Global Emissions Back to Pre-COVID Levels After Sharp Drop in 2020: Analysis

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, released on Friday, 5 November, has found.
The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the , a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect, and analyse global greenhouse gas information.
The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s , should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in demand for energy, and the global energy system is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels.
We can expect another 2.9 billion tonnes of CO₂ emissions this year from the net effect of everything we do to the land, including deforestation, degradation, and re-vegetation.
This brings us to a total of 39.4 billion tonnes of CO₂ to be emitted by the end of this year.
CO₂ emissions from all fossil fuel types (coal, oil, and natural gas) grew this year, with emissions from coal and natural gas set to grow more in 2021 than they fell in 2020.
Emissions from global coal use were declining before the pandemic hit in early 2020 but they surged back this year. Emissions from global gas use have returned to the rising trend seen before the pandemic.
Emissions from China have recovered faster than other countries. It’s among the few countries where emissions grew in 2020 (by 1.4 percent) followed by a projected growth of 4 percent this year.
Coal emissions in China are estimated to grow by 2.4 percent this year. If realised, it would match what was thought to be China’s peak coal emissions in 2013.
Emissions from both the US and European Union are projected to rise 7.6 percent this year. It would lead to emissions that are, respectively, 3.7 percent and 4.2 percent below 2019 levels.
US and EU, respectively, accounted for 14 percent and 7 percent of global emissions in 2020.
Emissions in the rest of the world (including all international transport, particularly aviation) are projected to rise 2.9 percent this year, but remain 4.2 percent below 2019 levels. Together, these countries represent 59 percent of global emissions.
The relatively large changes in annual emissions over the past two years have had no discernible effect in the speed at which CO₂ accumulates in the atmosphere.
CO₂ concentrations, and associated global warming, are driven by the accumulation of greenhouse gases – particularly CO₂ – since the beginning of the industrial era. This accumulation has accelerated in recent decades.
Carbon budgets are a useful way of measuring how much CO₂ can be emitted for a given level of global warming. In our latest analysis, we updated the carbon budget outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change () in August this year.
These budgets are the compass to net-zero emissions. Consistent with the pledge by to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, CO₂ emissions need to decline by 1.4 billion tonnes each year, on average.
This is an amount comparable to the drop during 2020, of 1.9 billion tonnes. This fact highlights the extraordinary challenge ahead and the need to increase short and long-term commitments to drive down global emissions.
(Pep Canadell is a Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO)
(Corinne Le Quéré is a Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Change Science at the University of East Anglia)
(Glen Peters is a Research Director, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo)
(Pierre Friedlingstein, holds a Chair, Mathematical Modelling of Climate at the University of Exeter)
(Robbie Andrew is a Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo)
(Rob Jackson is a Professor, Department of Earth System Science, and Chair of the Global Carbon Project at the Stanford University)
