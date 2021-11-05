Global Emissions Back to Pre-COVID Levels After Sharp Drop in 2020: Analysis

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, an analysis released on Friday, 5 November, has found.

The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project , a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect, and analyse global greenhouse gas information.