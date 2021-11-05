$130 tn: COP26 Alliance of Financiers To Invest Huge Sum To Reach Climate Goals

At the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, an alliance of planet's richest investors and bankers pledged to make massive investments to achieve a net-zero emissions target by 2050, Reuters reported.

The alliance known as the United Nations Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, consists of 450 banks, insurers and asset managers in 45 countries, according to New York Times.

The commitment will also aim to assist global industries and businesses in becoming carbon-neutral in their operations.

The individual at the centre of this alliance is Mark Carney, a Canadian economist and banker who previously served as the governor of the Bank of England.

In a statement, Charney said, "We now have the essential plumbing in place to move climate change from the fringes to the forefront of finance so that every financial decision takes climate change into account.”

An alliance that would ensure that global warming revolves around all future global financial policies, it is committed to limit the rise of the global temperature to 1.5° Celsius above pre-industrial levels.