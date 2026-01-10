Trump's Oil Dream is a Curveball for Climate Action, But It’s Not All Bad News

Trump is unapologetically pressing forward with his oil dream. The US President even told NBC that the big oil firms will either "get reimbursed by us, or through revenue" to rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure.

At 303 billion barrels, Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. Data shows that in November 2025, Caracas produced 0.9 million barrels per day. Several climate experts have pointed out that even raising that to 1.5 million barrels per day could produce devastatingly high levels of carbon pollution.

But with the success of Trump's oil dream "by no means a given", experts told The Quint they don't expect any immediate climate fallout even if Trump and his administration are "doing all they can to wreck the climate that belongs to all of humanity."

In January 2025, Trump had declared a "national energy emergency" with the goal of boosting oil and gas production to "make America rich again". His eyeing the Venezuelan oil then seems an overseas extension of his 'drill, baby, drill' pledge.

"Trump's interests in oil are near-sighted as are all his interests. He views himself as the 'Czar' of his region i.e. the Americas. There are American oil companies that are hurting because Venezuela has not managed its economy very well since 2013," Sanjeev S Ahluwalia, Distinguished Fellow at Chintan Research Foundation, tells The Quint.