Before and After: Delhi's Days of Clear Air End as AQI Spikes Post Diwali

On Wednesday, 15 October, the Supreme Court allowed the use of 'green crackers', relaxing the annual blanket ban on firecrackers that aims to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR during Diwali. The court noted that the blanket ban had previously led to black marketing of conventional firecrackers and argued that permitting ‘eco-friendly’ green crackers could help curb their illegal production and sale.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the verdict, saying it honours the spirit of the festival while 'striking a balance' between tradition and environmental protection.

However, writing for The Quint, Shailaja Chandra, former Chief Secretary of Delhi, pointed out the loophole in the order with the unavailability of green crackers. "The red ones are easily available in the NCR cities of Noida and Faridabad (where I know people buying them), and sharing sacks full of firecrackers is going on briskly," she writes.