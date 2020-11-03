On Wednesday, 15 October, the Supreme Court permitted the use of green crackers, easing the blanket ban on firecrackers imposed annually to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi–National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali.
Earlier in the week, the apex court observed that the blanket ban had led to black marketing of conventional firecrackers during the last Diwali, adding that permitting the use of ‘eco-friendly’ green crackers could help curb their illegal production and sale.
In its order on Wednesday, the court allowed the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi–NCR from 6 am to 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and on Diwali itself.
The sale of green crackers will be permitted only in designated areas between 15 and 25 October.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran noted in the order:
"Sale of green cracker will be permitted from 18 October to 20 October. Police authority to constitute patrolling team to keep an eye that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold. Violation notice to be attached for persons who violate the rules. Use of firecrackers shall be confined to 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and on Diwali day."
Against the backdrop of this order, Delhi–NCR is once again grappling with worsening air quality as the menace of pollution returns like clockwork. With winter approaching and the festive season underway, healthcare experts and policymakers are raising serious concerns about the deteriorating air.
What exactly are green crackers? With the ban on conventional firecrackers still in place but green crackers now permitted, how might this affect air quality?
The Quint explains.
Explained: As SC Relaxes Ban, Are Green Crackers Actually 'Eco-Friendly'?
1. What are Green Crackers?
Green fireworks, or green firecrackers, are low-emission alternatives designed without harmful chemicals such as sulphur nitrates, arsenic, magnesium, sodium, lead, and barium. They are made using alternative raw materials, and their chemical composition helps reduce the amount of dust released when burnt.
While both green and traditional firecrackers contribute to pollution, green crackers are claimed to emit up to 30 percent less air pollution than conventional ones.
In 2018 as well, the Supreme Court lifted the complete ban on the sale of firecrackers and directed that only “safe and green” varieties could be sold and used. According to the court’s 2018 order, a green cracker is defined as one that avoids the use of ash to reduce particulate matter by 15–20 percent, produces 30–35 percent lower emissions, significantly cuts levels of NOx and SO₂, and excludes banned chemicals such as lead, mercury, lithium, arsenic, and antimony.
"Green crackers reduce emissions substantially and absorb dust and don’t contain hazardous elements like barium nitrate. Toxic metals in traditional crackers are replaced with less hazardous compounds.” Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, professor at PGIMER’s department of community medicine and School of Public Health, Chandigarh, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
India has three different kinds of green crackers:
SWAS – Safe Water Releaser: These crackers release water vapour into the air, which helps suppress dust, reducing particulate matter by approximately 30 percent. They are free of potassium nitrate and sulphur.
STAR – Safe Thermite Cracker: Free from potassium nitrate and sulphur, these crackers emit less particulate matter than conventional ones and produce lower sound intensity.
SAFAL – Safe Minimal Aluminium: These crackers use minimal aluminium, making them significantly less noisy than traditional firecrackers.
In the past, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that green crackers should be permitted only in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or poor.Expand
2. Do They Cause Less Harm?
Although green crackers claim to emit fewer pollutants, they still cause pollution. Experts warn that when air quality is already poor and hazardous at this time of year, adding any additional pollutants cannot realistically be considered “safe.”
Speaking to The Quint earlier on the topic, Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital, said,
“Maybe the pollutants will be less but the smoke and dust will still be there. You cannot reduce that. The overall adverse effect of crackers will still be there. Any cracker which emits smoke and dust will impact the health of people.”Dr Rajesh Chawla
Any kind of sudden release of air pollutants causes an acute spike in health issues. It massively affects children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems. Kids are born with compromised lungs.
And for the rest of the population as well this kind of air pollution is known to increase risk of cancer, diabetes, and cause respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
“We are fighting so many problems and see so many people suffering because of this. There are other ways to celebrate.”Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital
Green crackers are also reported to cause less noise pollution. While regular crackers can emit around 160 decibels, green crackers produce 110–125 decibels, lower than conventional crackers but still dangerously loud. Exposure to noise above 85 decibels can damage hearing.Expand
3. Firecrackers Are Detrimental to Health
Air pollution is known to have severe health impacts. India, the world’s second most polluted country after Bangladesh, sees a reduction in average lifespan by five years compared to what it would be if stricter WHO air quality standards were met, according to a 2022 analysis by Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).
According to the report, in India’s Indo-Gangetic plains, 510 million people, nearly 40 percent of the country’s population, are projected to lose an average of 7.6 years of life expectancy if current pollution levels persist.
In Delhi, residents could lose up to 10 years of life under a business-as-usual scenario that ignores the new WHO air quality standards.
Firecrackers release toxic metals that can harm health. White sparks contain aluminium, magnesium, and titanium; orange contains carbon or iron; yellow has sodium compounds; blue and red contain copper and strontium compounds; green uses barium salts.
Experts warn that lead affects the nervous system, copper irritates the respiratory tract, sodium can cause skin problems, magnesium may trigger metal fume fever, cadmium harms kidneys and causes anemia, and nitrates and nitrites can impair mental function and irritate eyes, skin, and mucous membranes.
The bottom line is that even if crackers are burst for just two hours on a single day, millions of participants can still cause a sharp decline in air quality, at a time when we cannot afford any further deterioration of the air.
This also contradicts the Supreme Court’s 2024 order, which stated, “The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”
It must also be noted that outside festive occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year, there is no restriction on bursting crackers on other days or during events such as weddings.
(This article has been updated. It was originally published in 2022.)Expand
