Explained: As SC Relaxes Ban, Are Green Crackers Actually 'Eco-Friendly'?

The bottom line is that even if crackers are burst for just two hours on a single day, millions of participants can still cause a sharp decline in air quality, at a time when we cannot afford any further deterioration of the air.

This also contradicts the Supreme Court’s 2024 order, which stated, “The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

It must also be noted that outside festive occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year, there is no restriction on bursting crackers on other days or during events such as weddings.

