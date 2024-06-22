‘No Other Choice’: Delhi’s Street Vendors Fight for Survival in Extreme Heat

He picks up a wilting cauliflower with brown spots all over it, and says, "See, this cauliflower is worth Rs 100 per kilogram. I just got it yesterday and it's already rotting."

Mahesh goes on to say that the wholesale prices of the produce at the mandis have also skyrocketed. "We used to get coriander for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kilogram. Now we're getting it for Rs 300 per kilogram. People still expect me to give them out for free. How can I afford to?"

Even seasonal fruits aren't a safe bet.

You would think that tender coconut would sell fast in this sweltering heat, but not fast enough, says Bhura, a 28-year-old vendor who sits by the highway with a measly handkerchief covering his head to protect from the scalding sun.

"This is all the rot," he says, pointing to a dozen or so dried up coconuts stowed away under his seat. On this day (19 June), he says he's made only Rs 400.

Ramveer, a 55-year-old litchi vendor, has a similar story to tell. "Today is a holiday so traffic is sparse too." He says he hasn't sold anything all day (as of 3:30 pm on 17 June). Even on good days now, he says, he barely manages to make over Rs 500.