Are Govt Hospitals in Delhi Prepared for the Influx of Heat Stroke Patients?

Heat stroke is a multisystemic illness that impacts the heart, liver, kidney, and nervous system due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. This means it affects your whole body.

"Dehydration can also lead to electrolyte imbalance which can lead the patient to become delirious and drowsy. From there on, in the absence of intervention, their condition can rapidly deteriorate," explains Dr Wasnik.

Stroke and heart attack are common outcomes of severe untreated heatstroke.

While elderly people and children tend to be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, doctors tell FIT that they have been seeing patients in all age groups, especially those who spend a long time outdoors like guards, labourers, and long-distance commuters.

"We had one young woman come in who was just repairing her phone in the market when she lost consciousness and was brought here. Another patient was a young man riding his motorcycle when he felt dizzy. He collapsed on the side of the road and was brought here," explains Dr Wasnik.