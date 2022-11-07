COP27 Day 2: ‘Climate Finance Still a Mirage’ says India's Environment Minister

The Middle Eastern Green Initiative Summit 2022 was conducted on the sidelines of the ongoing COP 27 events. Bhupender Yadav was a participant at the 2021 Summit held in Riyadh as well, and complimented the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Arab Republic of Egypt for having hosted the event simultaneously during COP.

He continued by highlighting the measures India has taken towards emissions reduction over the last year and the role that people play towards combatting climate change.

He acknowledged the initiatives taken by other countries towards reducing emissions and the innovations made towards green technology and green policy, with special emphasis on Saudi Arabia's agenda towards becoming the world's largest hydrogen producer.

He went on to announce India's commitment towards clean energy sources and it's plan to achieve that through the National Hydrogen Mission. This would be a major leap for India towards meeting their net-zero target.