Climate Change: Govt Must Strive for Sustainability While Ensuring Food Security

The IPCC also posits that mean precipitation and monsoon extremes are projected to intensify by 20 percent in summer over India and South Asia, which would result in erratic water supply to largely rainfed agricultural areas.

On the other hand, given the global population surge, developing countries are now looking to double food production by 2050. India itself is expected to increase its agricultural production by 70 percent by the year 2050 to cater to the demands of its population.