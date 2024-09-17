Is Climate Activism Being Criminalised in Jammu?

But police have refuted the claims made by the climate activists and called their statements misleading.

"For the past few days, a couple of climate activists have been gathering in Jammu, displaying 'Save Raika' banners and other slogans without any permission from the administration. As a security measure, it was necessary to ask them to vacate the area to ensure the smooth visit of Amit Shah. We didn't arrest or detain anyone but simply asked them to vacate the area without using any force. We removed them from the protest site without taking any further action against them," a police officer, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint.

Bhushan Parimoo, 73, a prominent climate activist has spent his life working for the environment in J&K and is a founding member of the Environmental Awareness Forum. He has fought many legal battles for Jammu's environment. He says that the recent wave of climate activism in Jammu has brought new hope.

"Before these young activists took up the cause, only a few knew about Raika Forest. But now almost everyone in Jammu is aware of it. It's disheartening to see these dedicated young people, along with a senior citizen, detained. The administration doesn't realise the value of their work. The Raika Forest is Jammu's last surviving forest, and these youngsters are its only defenders."

(Mubashir Naik is an independent journalist based in Kashmir.)