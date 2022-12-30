3 Reasons Local Climate Activism Is More Powerful Than People Realize

Students rally for fossil fuel-free energy at the University of California, San Diego.
(Photo: Erik Jepsen/UCSD)
Global warming has increased the number of extreme weather events around the world since the 1980s. Countries know how from worsening: stop burning fossil fuels and shift to renewable energy, electrify transportation and industry, and reduce the carbon intensity of agriculture.
But none of this is happening fast enough to avoid .
In my new book, “,” I lay out the mechanisms and impacts of the climate crisis and the reasons behind the lack of serious effort to combat it.
One powerful reason is the influence that the , electric utilities and others fossil fuels have over policymakers.
When people speak up and work together, they can spur powerful changes. You can see this in university students demanding that their chancellor and switch to renewable electricity.
You can also see it in pushing their governor to enact a clean electricity standard so that they can benefit from having wind turbines on their lands.
MIT students study while staging a sit-in outside the university chancellor’s office in 2016 calling for the university to divest from fossil fuels.
Yet, while as an important concern, only 10% say they volunteered for an activity focused on addressing climate change or contacted an elected official about it in the previous year, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center poll.
Why do so few adults participate in actions to encourage governments and decision-makers to do more about climate change, even though surveys show they support doing so, and how can they overcome the skepticism holding them back?
Polls show some people see how and individuals influences politicians and .
Others are that can tamp down engagement, such as campaigns that urge people to focus on individual recycling, or ask why the U.S. should do more if other countries aren’t, or argue that that there’s no need to rush because future technology will save humanity.
These narratives can be seductive. The focus on recycling, for example, offers that one accomplished something. The arguments that China emits more greenhouse gases and that will fix everything people from having to take any steps now.
Pew Research surveyed 13,749 U.S. adults in April 2021
Studies have found that participating in local climate actions may require a , including believing in one’s own ability, and the group’s, to get things done.
Some of these beliefs can be developed through practice in organizing together, which is often downright fun, and has that flow from increased solidarity in an often .
What I believe is particularly important is having a – believing that, while human-caused climate change is a global problem, it is worthwhile taking local action.
Research and history suggest that local action is more powerful than many people realize. Here are three key reasons:
First, much of the policy change that can affect climate change is local rather than national.
For example, replacing fossil fuel power plants with renewable energy technology can help lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The public can pay attention to what utilities and public utility commissions do, and let their governors know that they are watching by writing letters and joining local groups that make their voices heard.
South Dakota landowners whose property is crossed by the Keystone XL pipeline attended public utilities commission hearings in 2015 to make their opposition known.
Cities can set policies to replace natural gas with electric appliances in homes and buildings, encourage homeowners to install efficient electric heat pumps and determine whether investments are made in public transit instead of freeways. When pressured, .
Second, local wins can become contagious. In 1997, a handful of advocates in Massachusetts won their battle for a local policy under which a portion of electricity bill payments went to a not-for-profit agency that funneled money toward renewables.
Local action can also – pushing for more solar and wind turbines leads to increased manufacture and price drops.
Third, local action can trigger national policy, spread to other countries and ultimately trigger global agreements.
There are many historical examples, from the suffragette movement that won U.S. women the right to vote, to the fight for a 40-hour work week. Local action in the Southern U.S. .
, starting in San Francisco, and ultimately to signed in December 2022 that prohibits states from refusing to recognize out-of-state marriages based on sex, race or ethnicity.
Suffragettes succeeded in winning the right of women to vote by working together and speaking out.
Environmental regulation in the 1970s is . It started with public alarm about cities clouded in smog, rivers catching fire from industrial waste and beaches fouled by oil spills.
The lawsuits that followed were very costly for corporate interests, which then supported federal intervention as a way to have predictable rules. It was President Richard Nixon who signed ever.
In 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which authorizes nearly $400 billion of climate-related spending over 10 years. I believe the youth-led in its success.
The group has relentlessly organized marches and demonstrations in dozens of cities since 2019 and pressured Democrats in Congress.
Group action targeted at local decision-makers is a time-honored tradition – and I believe necessary in the current political environment for action on climate change.
(Adam Aron is a Professor of Psychology at the University of California, San Diego.)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
