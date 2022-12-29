India's Bid to Host Olympics 2036 | Air Pollution Might Be a Roadblock

India is 'seriously' considering putting forward a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, said Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. India has already hosted both the Asian Games and Common Wealth Games in previous years.

"If India is making news in every sector, from manufacturing to services, then why not in the field of sports? India is looking very seriously at bidding for the 2036 Olympics," Thakur said.

The Government has expressed their support for the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) bid for the 2036 Olympics considering the likelihood of Ahmedabad in Gujarat being the 'host city'.

However, despite hopes of bringing India under the spotlight of the sporting world, there may yet be a few hurdles to face. Pollution levels in India would bring forth major concerns from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).